Delhi will look to go one better against Tribhuvan Army, Gokulam eager to begin campaign on winning note

Delhi FC will be looking for their first win of the tournament when they clash with Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in the Durand Cup here on Wednesday. Delhi were held to a draw by Hyderabad FC in the first match.

''We have eye on securing three points from tomorrow’s game. Last match our team really played well but the result was not in our favour. We have worked on the areas we are lacking in. We will get good result in tomorrow’s game,'' coach Surinder Singh said.

But Delhi will have their task cut out against Tribhuvan. Led by their mercurial striker Nawayug Shrestha, who has 36 goals for his club and country, Tribhuvan Army are settled top professional side. Former champions Gokulam up against Indian Air Force ==================================== Former champions Gokulam Kerala FC will look to get their campaign off to a positive start when they take on the Indian Air Force Football Team (IAFFT) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Malabarians find themselves in a tough group that also has Kerala Blasters and defending champions Bengaluru FC.

The Indian Air Force, on other hand, can be hard to break down, especially in the early-stages of the tournament and have quite a few players who have been part of the national circuit for long. Priya Darshan, coach of the IAFFT, said: ''It is an important game for us and we will definitely try to grab three points. Our attacking style of play will be key to victory for us. We have a squad of experienced and young players with the mindset of winning by exhibiting skills and fitness.” Among those experienced players will be Arashpreet Singh, who won the I-League with Minerva Punjab and also keeper Shibinraj. Prabhjot in midfield is also someone who inspires the team.

For Gokulam, a lot will rest on how their midfield links up with their forward line. The talented Arjun Jayaraj and Shilton Da Silva along with Spaniard Francisco Borges form the bulwark of that midfield which will look to supply the likes of Naro Hari Shrestha and Noufal P.N upfront.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)