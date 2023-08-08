Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks include injured skipper Kolisi in World Cup squad

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi was included in the squad for next month’s Rugby World Cup but other key players were left out because of injury, including influential flyhalf Handre Pollard and World Cup-winning centre Lukhanyo Am. Kolisi had major knee surgery in April but South Africa are confident he will be fit in time for their first pool game against Scotland in Marseille on Sept.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-08-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

There are 12 newcomers but the Boks kept the bulk of the side that won the World Cup in Japan four years ago. But Am, who twisted his knee in a warm-up test against Argentina on Saturday, and Pollard, who has a long running calf injury, were among the notable omissions when the squad was unveiled at an elaborate televised ceremony named on Tuesday. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

