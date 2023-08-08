Left Menu

West Indies opt to bat in 3rd T20I against India

Teams India Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya c, Sanju Samson wk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.West Indies Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran wk, Rovman Powell c, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

PTI | Providence | Updated: 08-08-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 19:55 IST
West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third T20 International here on Tuesday. For India, left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his debut in the shortest format as he replaced wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, while Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi. For the West Indies, Roston Chase replaced Jason Holder, who will miss the game due to a niggle. It is a must-win game for India as the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0. Teams: India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

