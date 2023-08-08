Cycling-Switzerland defend team time trial mixed relay crown at worlds despite crash

Switzerland successfully defended their team time trial mixed relay crown at the world championships on Tuesday despite a crash for Marlen Reusser. The Swiss were the last squad - which consists of three women and three men - to tackle the 40.3-kilometre circuit in Glasgow and were under pressure after France set the fastest time.

Stefan Bissegger, Stefan Kung and Mauro Schmid had a good start before they handed it over to the women's team consisting of Reusser, Elise Chabbey and Nicole Koller, when Reusser lost valuable time after a crash. Reusser is one of the favourites for the individual time trial but she did manage to quickly get back on her bike to continue.

The crash did little to hurt their chances as Switzerland eventually finished with a time of 54 minutes and 16.20 seconds, a full seven seconds ahead of France while Germany were third. Britain were fourth, more than a minute behind, while Italy were fifth after Silvia Persico lost time due to a mechanical.

