Left Menu

Cycling-Switzerland defend team time trial mixed relay crown at worlds despite crash

Reusser is one of the favourites for the individual time trial but she did manage to quickly get back on her bike to continue. The crash did little to hurt their chances as Switzerland eventually finished with a time of 54 minutes and 16.20 seconds, a full seven seconds ahead of France while Germany were third.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:06 IST
Cycling-Switzerland defend team time trial mixed relay crown at worlds despite crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland successfully defended their team time trial mixed relay crown at the world championships on Tuesday despite a crash for Marlen Reusser. The Swiss were the last squad - which consists of three women and three men - to tackle the 40.3-kilometre circuit in Glasgow and were under pressure after France set the fastest time.

Stefan Bissegger, Stefan Kung and Mauro Schmid had a good start before they handed it over to the women's team consisting of Reusser, Elise Chabbey and Nicole Koller, when Reusser lost valuable time after a crash. Reusser is one of the favourites for the individual time trial but she did manage to quickly get back on her bike to continue.

The crash did little to hurt their chances as Switzerland eventually finished with a time of 54 minutes and 16.20 seconds, a full seven seconds ahead of France while Germany were third. Britain were fourth, more than a minute behind, while Italy were fifth after Silvia Persico lost time due to a mechanical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023