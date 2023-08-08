Powell pushes West Indies to 159/5 in 3rd T20I against India

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav put West Indies under pressure with a timely three-wicket haul before Rovman Powell's whirlwind 40 not out off 19 balls pushed the hosts to 159 for five in the third T20I, here on Tuesday.

Kuldeep, who missed the previous game due to a sore thumb, got rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (20 off 12) and a well-set Brandon King (42 off 42) in the 15th over to wrest momentum from the West Indies. Skipper Powell then came up with three sixes in the last two overs to prop up the total. In an unusual occurrence, the start of the game was slightly delayed as the 30-yard circle was not marked.

After opting to bat, the West Indies enjoyed their best start of the series with King and Kyle Mayers (25 off 20) sharing a 55-run stand. The surface was on the slower side, as expected, prompting Hardik Pandya to introduce spin as early as in the third over via Axar Patel, who conceded a couple of boundaries.

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who usually doesn't bowl in the first six overs, was given that task on Tuesday. Mayers put Chahal under pressure straight away by sweeping him for a six. The third spinner, Kuldeep, came on to bowl after the powerplay and was whipped by Mayers for four on his very first ball. Three balls later, a courageous King stepped out to dispatch Kuldeep's googly for a straight six. Following the dismissal of Mayers and Johnson Charles, Pooran joined King and tried to stamp his authority over the Indian bowlers. He came down the track to smash Kuldeep over long on, before collecting a boundary on the next ball.

Kuldeep, however, had the last laugh as the spinner beat a charging Pooran to have him stumped. Four balls later, Kuldeep took a sharp return catch to send back King, leaving West Indies at 106 for four in 14.5 overs.

Powell then played a crucial cameo to take his team to a fighting total. Arshdeep Singh's 19th over went for 17 runs, giving the home team a much-needed move on.

The hosts collected 53 runs off the last 30 balls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)