Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC hope for a winning start vs Hyderabad FC

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 18:14 IST
Chennaiyin FC hope for a winning start vs Hyderabad FC
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will look to begin their Durand Cup campaign on a positive note when they face Hyderabad FC in what is billed as a southern derby, here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad earned a 1-1 draw in their first game against Delhi FC to be second in the Group E table.

For Chennaiyin, all eyes would be on Australian striker Jordan Murray.

The five forwards named in the Marina Machans' squad besides Murray, include Indian team striker Rahim Ali, Vincy Barretto and Farukh Choudhary, clearly revealing intent and the style of play they will adopt.

Hyderabad will hope to put in a strong performance against their fellow-ISL side, in search of some crucial points.

Punjab, BAFT in battle for survival ===================== I-League champions Punjab FC and the Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) go into a battle of survival with both needing a win in Kolkata.

The BAFT will be playing their third and final group game and have so far drawn one and lost one.

Punjab, on the other hand, have lost the only game they have played so far.

Given only the group toppers are assured of qualification, even to be in reckoning for the two best second-placed qualifying spots, anything less than a win would see both staring at early exits.

Punjab, however, will take heart and confidence from their 0-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant where they put up a spirited performance against strong opposition at home.

BAFT would have also earned a measure of confidence from their stunning draw in their previous game against East Bengal after being two down with two minutes left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023