Nine WC Games rescheduled: India to play Pakistan on Oct 14, Pakistan vs England game on Nov 11

The marquee World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will now be played on October 14, one day before the original slot, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday as the world governing body announced rescheduling nine games of the tournament.

As per the latest update, Pakistan and England will have three of their games rescheduled (either date or time), while dates of India's two games have been altered.

The other India game that has been rescheduled is their last league match against the Netherlands which was originally scheduled for November 12 but now it will be held on November 11 in Bengaluru. That India versus Pakistan match will be advanced by a day was reported by PTI recently after security agencies expressed inability to provide adequate security on October 15, which is the first day of Hindu festival, Navratri.

As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in New Delhi will be moved from Saturday, October 14 and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, October 15.

With Pakistan needing adequate gap before India game, their match against Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on October 11 will instead now be played on October 10.

On the same day, England were earlier scheduled to play Bangladesh at Dharmsala in a day-night game but will now play a day match starting 10.30 am. Similarly, the high profile non-India game between England and Pakistan, earlier scheduled on November 12 will now be held on November 11. Falling on November 12, Kali Puja is the second biggest Hindu festival for Bengalis after Durga Puja, and the Kolkata Police had expressed apprehension about providing adequate deployment for the game New Zealand's game against Bangladesh, originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, October 13, which will be a day-night contest. Australia will meet South Africa a day earlier in Lucknow on October 12.

All the venues for the changed matches remain same. TICKETS SALE ========= The tickets will go on sale from August 25 with fans having the option to book their seats for all non-India warm up and non-India event matches.

For India matches, tickets will be available from August 30 to September 3 and for the semifinals and the final, the fans can book tickets on September 15.

