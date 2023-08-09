Gill, Kishan climb to career-high 5th and 36th in ODI rankings

The Indian opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan achieved career-best rankings in the latest ODI list released on Wednesday, less than two months from the start of the 50-over World Cup in the country.

Gill climbed two spots to be fifth overall and be within touching distance of Pakistani trio of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. While Pakistan skipper Babar remains well in front, Gill rose to 743 rating points on the back of his excellent series against the West Indies and has third-placed Zaman (755) and fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745) well within his sight.

Kishan too earned a new career-best rating after jumping nine places to 36th overall, while Hardik Pandya improved 10 places to be placed 71st in the batting chart following his efforts against the West Indies.

A host of Indian players made big ground in the latest list.

Pandya also rose five places to 11th overall on the list for ODI all-rounders, while it was left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and underrated seamer Shardul Thakur who made the biggest impression on the rankings for ODI bowlers.

Kuldeep jumped four places to be inside the top-10 at 10th place following his seven wickets in the series against the West Indies, while Thakur -- who led both sides with a series-best eight scalps -- improved three spots to 30th.

Tilak Varma 46th in T20I list ================== India newcomer Tilak Varma entered the T20I batters' rankings at 46th spot following a flying start to his international career.

Varma had scores of 39, 50 and 49 not out in the first three T20Is against the West Indies.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav (up 36 places to 51st) is the biggest eye-catcher on the list for India.

Power-hitter Nicholas Pooran (up six places to 14th) and skipper Rovman Powell (up 17 spots to 32nd) are the two biggest beneficiaries on the T20I batter rankings for West Indies, while pacer Alzarri Joseph (up 19 spots to 13th) and spinner Akeal Hosein (up six places to 14th) made giant strides up the list among T20I bowlers.

