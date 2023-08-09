Left Menu

Canadian Open: Jamie Murray-Michael Venus defeat Cerundolo-Martin Etcheverry in R32

The British-Kiwi duo defeated Argentines Cerundolo and Etcheverry 7-6(5), 6-3 in a battle that lasted for one hour and 29 minutes to set a second-round clash against fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. 

ANI | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:00 IST
Canadian Open: Jamie Murray-Michael Venus defeat Cerundolo-Martin Etcheverry in R32
Jamie Murray (Photo: Jamie Murray/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The duo of Jamie Murray and Michael Venus made a winning start to the ATP Masters 1000 event as they defeated Argentines Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Canadian Open. The British-Kiwi duo defeated Argentines Cerundolo and Etcheverry 7-6(5), 6-3 in a battle that lasted for one hour and 29 minutes to set a second-round clash against fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

All six of Tuesday's doubles matches in Toronto were completed in straight sets. Hubert Hurkacz and Mate Pavic downed Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 7-5. The Polish-Croatian pair fended off all four break points faced and will next meet top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, who are aiming to defend their title. Sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz cruised past home hopes Peter Polansky and Adil Shamasdin 6-3, 6-2. Wild cards Nicolas Mahut and Vasek Pospisil defeated Benjamin Sigouin and Kelsey Stevenson 7-5, 6-4.

On the other hand, 21-year-old Gabriel Diallo stunned Daniel Evans 7-6(4), 7-5 on home soil to reach the second round. "Words cannot really describe how I feel right now. I hope that everyone in this planet can feel what I'm feeling right now, this level of happiness," Diallo was quoted as saying in his on-court interview.

"But obviously it doesn't come without hard work behind the scenes. People don't know us as tennis players, we travel, we lose the first round, we go to crazy places losing the first round, it's so tough. But it shows that hard work eventually pays off and hopefully this can be the start of something," he added. (ANI)

