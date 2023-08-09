Wolverhampton Wanderers part ways with head coach Julen Lopetegui

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wandewowrers parted ways with head coach Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday. Wolves released an official statement to announce Lopetegui's exit from the club which read, "Wolves and Julen Lopetegui have reached an agreement to part ways, ending the Spaniard's nine-month reign as head coach at the club. The head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties."

"Talks have been ongoing in recent weeks, held with the utmost respect and cordiality, affording the club time and space to begin work on finding a successor, while also ensuring that Julen and his backroom staff could continue their planned preparation to ensure the playing squad would be in the best possible condition for the start of the Premier League season," the statement further added. Lopetegui was allegedly not happy with the way club decided to spend in the summer transfer market window.

While taking his leave from the club, the Spanish coach said that it was an honour for him to manage the club and he wished them the best for future, "I wish Wolves and everybody at the club the very best of luck for the future, and thank them for the opportunity granted at the time to take charge of this wonderful club." "It has been an honour to enjoy this adventure in the day-to-day company of Matt Hobbs, Matt Wild, head of player care Lisa Hollis and every single employee of the club; whom I wish to thank for their support and help at every moment," Lopetegui added.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs also came forward to express his views about Lopetegui's exit and said, "On behalf of everyone at the club I'd like to thank Julen and his staff for their dedication and hard work during their time at the football club. They were brought in with the primary aim of keeping the club in the Premier League last season, an objective which they achieved with games to spare." "While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinion on some key topics, and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign," Hobbs added. (ANI)

