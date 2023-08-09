Dynamics of hockey won't be changed while trying out new PC rule: FIH president

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday asserted that the dynamics of the sport would not be compromised at any cost when they try out the proposed penalty corner rule. According to the proposed rule, all attackers except the pusher at the backline must start at least 5 metres outside the striking circle – called the 'D' which is 12 metres from the goal post. The ball must travel outside the dotted line, which is five metres beyond the 'D' before it can be played back into the striking circle for a shot on goal.

The new rule is being tried out for safety of PC defenders which will give them more time to react to situations while rushing out to defend drag-flicks that are generally struck at a pace around 150kmph. But the FIH is moving cautiously and wants to take everyone into confidence, as it knows if the new rule is implemented, it will spell the doom for the art of drag-flick. ''There have been some very positive changes in the rules. Some countries are already undergoing the trial, and I am taking their views, reviews on the same, along with taking their ideas, which have been encouraging so far,'' FIH chief Ikram said during a media interaction.

''The best idea that I have received so far is that I was told by one of the captains that whatever the rule change is, the dynamics of the sport should not be changed. If speed is the issue, then other elements need to be taken care of. And, I completely agree with these points.'' Asked about how the FIH will focus on creating heroes to make the new PC rule appear more efficient, Ikram said, ''I cannot agree more. We can look at things in a way where we can protect our players and that's something we need to continue working on.'' ''But, you cannot have heroes when there is no glamour. And, there is a dedicated team working on how to transform these athletes into heroes.'' FIH announces new empowerment program *********************************** Ikram also announced a new empowerment program launched by the FIH, which would involve in promoting the sport across the globe and also help the nature as a whole.

''Under our empowerment program, we are working on how we can empower our national associations. FIH is not about Pro League or World Cup or Olympics. FIH was made up of 140 nations. So, we need to be there for them,'' he said.

''It has compelled me to introduce a new strategy, the Empowerment and Engagement Strategy, which has four to five strong features. It includes 15 to 45 new hockey pitches to be installed by 2024. ''Also, a high-performance input of 300 days to different nations, along with a new competition for second and third-tier nations at the FIH level, and around 200-plus days of grassroots coaching with the FIH experts.

''Also, I can assure you that under this program, there will be no shortage of hockey equipment in India and Pakistan and other various nations. We are also working on increasing our reach through the digital platform, especially for the young generation,'' he elaborated.

HIL window to be decided after receiving official request from HI ***************************************************** Ikram said an official window will be allotted to HIL on a priority basis as and when the FIH receives a request from Hockey India.

''The most important aspect of HIL is to provide a professional environment for the athletes, which matches very well with my agenda. It will be done on a priority basis once we get a clear window request. We have only had informal discussions so far, but it will be done without any delay.'' HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also informed that all the groundwork regarding the same has been done and official talks with FIH would begin soon.

''We have been assured of HIL's revival by FIH, and we are working on it. FIH is completely ready to support us in reviving HIL. The official talks would begin soon,'' he said. India to host more FIH tournaments in future ************************************* After the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy here, there are no international tournaments lined to be held in India, but Ikram said the hockey-loving country will always remain in FIH's picture. ''Having hosted regular tournaments in India shows a good presence of FIH in the country. But, we need to give other nations a chance as well to host some tournaments.'' Adding to the same, Bhola Nath noted, ''We want to come back to India with more hockey and we will. We are doing some preparations and the focus is equal on both men and women.

''Ranchi is likely to be the next destination. The entire stadium there has been revamped with a new turf.'' More Indo-Pak matches are being planned ********************************** HI secretary general Bhola Nath has assured that plans are in place to conduct more India-Pakistan hockey matches in future. ''Of course, there will be more Indo-Pak matches. It won't happen too quickly after today's (Wednesday) game, but it will, at the senior and junior level,'' he said.

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in the final round robin league match of the ACT later on Wednesday.

