Gokulam Kerala register comfortable 2-0 win over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:11 IST
Former champions Gokulam Kerala registered a comfortable 2-0 win over the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a Group C match of the Durand Cup football tournament here on Wednesday.

Sourav and Sreekuttan scored on either side of the half as the IAF could not match up to the Malabarians.

The first good chance for Gokulam came just before the 20-minute mark when Noufal broke through on the right, but his cut back in for an onrushing Nili Perdomo saw the Spaniard shoot way above the target.

The goal came thanks to a blunder by Shibinraj. An innocuous attempt on goal by Sourav saw the experienced Air Force keeper misjudge the bounce and direct his save into his own goal inadvertently.

Alex Sanchez then missed an opportunity to double that lead but a one-goal lead was what Gokulam took to the break.

In the second half, Sreekuttan broke away after being put through by Sanchez and, with a marker in front of him, unleashed a right-footed dink from outside the box which dipped over a full-stretch Shibinraj.

The insurance goal in the bag, the Malabarians did let the foot off the pedal a bit and that was when Saurav Sadhukan, brought on late in the second half, almost made them pay twice with two opportunistic attempts.

It was not to be and Gokulam ran away comfortable winners.

