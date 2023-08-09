Left Menu

Soccer-DAZN to stream Saudi Pro League matches in six countries including UK, Germany

DAZN has secured the rights to stream Saudi Pro League matches for a two-year period in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Canada, the sports video service said on Wednesday. As part of the deal, DAZN will stream three Saudi league matches per week.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:23 IST
Soccer-DAZN to stream Saudi Pro League matches in six countries including UK, Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

DAZN has secured the rights to stream Saudi Pro League matches for a two-year period in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Canada, the sports video service said on Wednesday. As part of the deal, DAZN will stream three Saudi league matches per week. It will also stream all the matches of Al-Nassr, the club that signed Cristiano Ronaldo last year and recruited Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich in the close season.

Since the capture of Portugal forward Ronaldo, the Saudi league has grown in stature by signing top players from Europe, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema who left Real Madrid to join champions Al-Ittihad. "The RSL (Roshn Saudi League) is rapidly developing into an international phenomenon, attracting some incredible talent that will only improve an already strong and vibrant competition," Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said in a statement.

"It's a great opportunity for DAZN to deliver greater and deserved prominence for the RSL, its clubs and the Saudi game more generally, as well as adding even more quality content to our platform for our subscribers." The new season kicks off on Friday with Al-Ahli -- who have signed Champions League winners like Riyad Mahrez, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino -- taking on Al-Hazm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023