Matt Turner leaves Arsenal to join Nottingham Forest

American goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer from Arsenal on Wednesday. Turner is leaving the Gunners with a silverware, as he was part of the squad which won the FA Community Shield on Sunday against Manchester City.

Arsenal released an official statement to announce the departure of the 29-year-old goalkeeper which read, "Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest in a permanent transfer. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes." The 29-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal from Major League Soccer (MLS) club New England Revolution in June 2022. He went on to make seven appearances in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets from those matches.

Turner has enjoyed success with his national team, he has featured 32 times for USA. His performances have led USA to silverware on two occasions. He played a crucial part in US triumph in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and also the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Turner was awarder Goalkeeper of the Tournament on both of those competitions.

Arsenal's Sporting Director Edu also expressed views on Turner's exit and said as quoted by the club's official website, "On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Matt for his contribution to Arsenal and wish him and his family all the best in their new chapter. Matt is an international goalkeeper with the United States and is at a stage of his career when he needs to be playing regularly. He is leaving with our best wishes to join Nottingham Forest." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)