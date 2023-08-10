Soccer-Sweden brace for journey into unknown against unpredictable Japan

Sweden have not faced a team like Japan at the Women's World Cup and are wary of their passing game but are backing themselves to beat the 2011 champions in Friday's quarter-final by starving them of possession. Undefeated Japan have been in fine form at the tournament, scoring 11 goals in the group phase before eliminating 1995 champions Norway with a 3-1 win in the last 16.

Sweden were unbeaten in their group but had to grind through to the last eight with a tough win over the United States on penalties. Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said his team had no reference from their previous World Cup matches to deal with the versatile Japanese, who have changed tactics according to their opponents.

However, the Swedes believe they have the game-plan to shut them down. "It'll be a one-on-one situation that will decide this game," he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

"Of course, we need to try to stop their passing game. "We've talked a lot about if you want to gain possession you can do that very high up the field. We're going to have to do both.

"We're going to have to be patient ... We're going to have to work harder. "We can win against them in a one-on-one situation but it's going to take a few more passes.

"But when you do get in possession, you're going to have to be very fast and take the opportunity and make use of our physique and our strength." The match is a repeat of the Olympic quarter-final which Sweden won 3-1 in Saitama to eliminate the Tokyo Games hosts.

Centre back Amanda Ilestedt, who won a silver medal with Sweden at the Olympics, said the Nadeshiko were now a different team. "I think they're a really good team. They're good tactically and technically," she said.

"I think they have developed their speed in front. They're using the space a lot more than when we played them two years ago in the Olympics. "That's something we have to be prepared on tomorrow."

