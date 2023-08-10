Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Michael Lorenzen tosses no-hitter in home debut for Phillies; Tennis-Murray hopes instinctive Alcaraz does not ditch 'Kamikaze' approach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Michael Lorenzen tosses no-hitter in home debut for Phillies

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history in their 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Lorenzen, acquired from the Detroit Tigers before the trade deadline, struck out five and walked four while throwing a career-high 124 pitches. Lorenzen is 7-7 overall and 2-0 with the Phillies.

Tennis-Murray hopes instinctive Alcaraz does not ditch 'Kamikaze' approach

Andy Murray said he hopes world number one Carlos Alcaraz can follow his instincts and continue playing tennis with freedom and fearlessness, even if that approach appears a bit "kamikaze" at times. Murray predicted two years ago that the reigning U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion was destined for success, and this week the former world number one said there was more to the 20-year-old's game than his power and technical ability.

Soccer-Sweden brace for journey into unknown against unpredictable Japan

Sweden have not faced a team like Japan at the Women's World Cup and are wary of their passing game but are backing themselves to beat the 2011 champions in Friday's quarter-final by starving them of possession. Undefeated Japan have been in fine form at the tournament, scoring 11 goals in the group phase before eliminating 1995 champions Norway with a 3-1 win in the last 16.

Motor racing-Verstappen gets the drift with a sideways shift

Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has picked up some fresh driving tricks after a lesson in sliding sideways from New Zealand's drift car king 'Mad Mike' Whiddett. The Dutch driver, enjoying some time off to do something different in a dominant season, smoked the tyres of a 600 horsepower MADBUL Mazda RX-7 in a video released on Red Bull Motorsport's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Soccer-Japan on a mission to match 2011 Women's World Cup triumph

As a young teenager, Fuka Nagano was inspired by Japan's Women's World Cup triumph in 2011 and the Liverpool midfielder said she and her team mates fully believed that this year's Nadeshiko will be able to match the feat. After the early exits of the United States, Germany and Norway, Japan are the last former winners remaining in the tournament going into their quarter-final against Sweden at Eden Park on Friday.

Soccer-Netherlands' Beerensteyn says U.S. team should learn from their 'really big mouth'

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled no punches about the absent United States squad at the Women's World Cup on Thursday, saying the two-times reigning champions should have done their talking on the pitch. The Dutch drew 1-1 with the U.S. to finish ahead of them atop Group E. The Americans were then eliminated by Sweden in the last-16, the first time in history they had gone out before the tournament semi-finals.

Soccer-Vilda says Spanish team is 'united' despite controversy ahead of World Cup

Spain's build-up to the Women's World Cup was mired in an ugly player mutiny, but coach Jorge Vilda said there are no cracks in his squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final game on Friday against the Netherlands. "The team is united. We have a group that competes and they are all fighting for the same objective, and they're very motivated," Vilda told reporters on Thursday.

Cycling-Flying Finucane flings down Paris marker, Quintero's keirin joy

Emma Finucane became the first British track rider to win the women's sprint gold at the World Championships for 10 years as she beat Germany's Lea Friedrich in the final on Wednesday. Riding in a velodome named after Chris Hoy, a British track sprinting icon, the 20-year-old Finucane announced herself by beating two-time world individual sprint champion Emma Hinze in the semi-final and then overpowering Friedrich 2-0 in final.

Soccer-Messi's MLS debut pushed back due to Leagues Cup progress

Lionel Messi's debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) will have to wait a little longer, officials said on Wednesday after Inter Miami's top flight return was pushed back due to the team's progress into the Leagues Cup quarter-finals. Messi scored in his third consecutive match for Inter in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City last week, helping them move into the last 16 of the tournament.

Soccer-Norway federation chief apologises for disappointing World Cup

Norway did not fulfil their potential nor meet expectations at this year's Women's World Cup, Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said on Wednesday. Norway's troubled campaign came to a shuddering halt with a 3-1 loss to Japan in the last 16 on Saturday after internal disputes and disappointing results on the field.

