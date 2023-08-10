Rugby-France back to full strength for second clash against Scots

France have restored their team to full strength with coach Fabien Galthie announcing on Thursday a powerful starting line-up to face Scotland in Saint Etienne at the weekend. Saturday’s clash will be the second preparatory test for the Rugby World Cup hosts after they were beaten 25-21 by the Scots at Murrayfield last weekend.

The side last Saturday was filled with fringe players making a bid for selection to the final World Cup squad of 33, and they allowed a 14-man Scotland to stage a late recovery and win the test. Galthie kept only loose forward Paul Boudehent, who won his first cap last weekend, and second rower Cameron Woki from the team that started in Edinburgh.

The exciting halfback partnership of captain Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack is restored, with the dangerous centre pairing of Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty also in the side. Gabin Villière and Damian Penaud on the wings and Thomas Ramos at full back are also expected to be key for France at next month’s World Cup, where the hosts are drawn in Pool A with Italy, Namibia, New Zealand and Uruguay.

Among the locks, Paul Willemse was hurt in training this week and Romain Taofifenua is nursing a thigh injury, so Woki pairs with Thibaud Flament. In the front row, Dorian Aldegheri is preferred to Uini Atonio, who will start on the bench.

There are six forwards among the replacements and the two backs include the 20-year-old Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who made an eye-catching debut last week. France team: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Paul Boudehent, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Florian Verhaeghe, 20-Bastien Chalureau, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

