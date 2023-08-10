Left Menu

Motorcycling-Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024

Gresini Racing have extended their Ducati deal for the next two seasons and Spaniard Alex Marquez will continue with them in 2024, the Italian MotoGP team said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:47 IST
Alex Marquez Image Credit: Flickr

Gresini Racing have extended their Ducati deal for the next two seasons and Spaniard Alex Marquez will continue with them in 2024, the Italian MotoGP team said on Thursday. Marquez, younger brother of six-times MotoGP champion Marc, won the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone last Saturday -- his first win in the top category.

The 2019 Moto2 champion has also been on the podium with Gresini this season, his first since switching from Honda, finishing third in Argentina after taking pole position. "The results speak for themselves and it was a logical step for us to continue together and raise the bar some more," said Gresini boss Nadia Padovani Gresini in a statement.

"To continue together for the next season is key in order to keep growing with this bike, and with this team everything is going to be easier," said Marquez.

