Soccer-Dortmund missing several players ahead of German Cup first round

Borussia Dortmund will be without several players when they kick off their domestic season with Saturday's German Cup first round against amateurs TSV Schott Mainz, coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday. Terzic said Gio Reyna, Thomas Meunier, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julien Duranville would not be available while Karim Adeyemi and new signing Felix Nmecha, who twisted his ankle in training, are doubtful.

Yet the coach, who will have fit-again keeper Gregor Kobel and defender Nico Schlotterbeck back in the squad, said his team was ready for the start. "We are on a really good path and we want to take the next step on Saturday," Terzic told a press conference, adding more work lay ahead for his players.

"I don't think the first match of the season will end our preparation. The Cup starts and the Bundesliga starts next week but we will use the entire month of August to prepare for season." Dortmund, who had missed out on the Bundesliga title last season in dramatic fashion after failing to beat Mainz 05 at home in their last game, start their league season next week against Cologne.

"We will use August not only to get points and move into the next round of the Cup but also to create foundations," Terzic said. "We want to play for titles and the German Cup is the shortest way for a title. So we have to be there from the start."

