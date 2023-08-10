Left Menu

Russian soccer club says Norwegian player leaves after drone attack on Moscow neighborhood

Russian soccer club Dynamo Moscow said Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann terminated his contract with the team and left Russia after a drone strike on buildings near the neighborhood where he lived.Normann was one of the few players from western Europe to play for a Russian club after the countrys military invasion of Ukraine started in February last year, a decision that saw him exiled from Norways national team.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 10-08-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 19:55 IST
Russian soccer club says Norwegian player leaves after drone attack on Moscow neighborhood
  • Country:
  • Norway

Russian soccer club Dynamo Moscow said Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann terminated his contract with the team and left Russia after a drone strike on buildings near the neighborhood where he lived.

Normann was one of the few players from western Europe to play for a Russian club after the country's military invasion of Ukraine started in February last year, a decision that saw him exiled from Norway's national team. Normann was contracted to Rostov when Russia started the war but was then on loan to Norwich in the English Premier League. He later returned to Russia to join Dynamo on loan.

FIFA passed interim rules after the war began allowing players from abroad who were then with clubs in those countries to suspend their contracts.

Dynamo chief executive Pavel Pivovarov told Sport Express in comments reported late on Wednesday that Normann cited security reasons for terminating his contracts with the club and Rostov. The clubs will consider legal action, he said.

Skyscrapers in the central Moscow City neighborhood were damaged last week in drone attacks. Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for the operations.

The Norwegian soccer federation said last September it had agreed with national team coach Ståle Solbakken not to select Normann for international games. Normann played 12 times for the national team, alongside stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023