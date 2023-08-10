Left Menu

ISL has helped Indian football team take giant leap, says Rohit Sharma

That is what the leagues in India are doing, Rohit said.In June, the Indian team emerged victorious in the Intercontinental Cup as well as the South Asian Football Federation SAFF Championship.Rohit said the team will improve further with more exposure.I would love for them to play against one of the top European teams and go neck-and-neck.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:38 IST
ISL has helped Indian football team take giant leap, says Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said Indian Super League (ISL) has helped the national football team take giant strides at the world stage.

Rohit added the Indian team has gained in confidence and backed them to perform well in upcoming tournaments.

''They have taken a giant leap in where they are at this moment,'' he said at an event here.

''The ISL has played a huge part in that. The most important thing is for people to get exposure. Even for us in cricket, when the emergence of IPL happened, a lot of our local players got exposure playing with international stars. That is what the leagues in India are doing,'' Rohit said.

In June, the Indian team emerged victorious in the Intercontinental Cup as well as the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

Rohit said the team will improve further with more exposure.

''I would love for them to play against one of the top European teams and go neck-and-neck. Whenever I see them play, they look quite confident. Definitely, they have got a lot of skills as well,'' he said.

''It is just about exposure. The more exposure they get by playing in Europe and other parts of the world, they are only going to get better,'' Rohit added.

India will next participate in the King's Cup in Thailand prior to the Asian Games in September-October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023