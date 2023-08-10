Mark Coles steps down as Pakistan women's head coach 

Mark Coles, head coach of the Pakistan women's team has resigned with immediate effect citing personal reasons. "He will not be available with the women's side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start from September 1 in Karachi," an official statement by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read.

Coles, who had previously served as head coach of the women's team from 2017 to 2019, was appointed this year in April. The PCB said in a statement that it would, "like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women's side and wishes him well in his future endeavours."

Pakistan's upcoming schedule includes 15 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 17 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). They host the West Indies at home and go to Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in addition to South Africa. The departure comes at a difficult time for the women's squad, which faces South Africa in a high-profile home series beginning on September 1 in Karachi. The teams will play three Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in Karachi. The PCB stated that a new coach will be announced "in due course," although there is no certainty that a permanent replacement will be in place by the start of the series.

The replacement of Mark Coles will be announced in due course. (ANI)

