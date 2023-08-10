Sports News Roundup: Dygert powers to world title in road time trial; Saudi league set to kick off after raiding Europe's top clubs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Michael Lorenzen tosses no-hitter in home debut for Phillies

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history in their 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Lorenzen, acquired from the Detroit Tigers before the trade deadline, struck out five and walked four while throwing a career-high 124 pitches. Lorenzen is 7-7 overall and 2-0 with the Phillies.

Soccer-England's James gets two-match ban for stamp and red card v Nigeria

Lauren James has been handed a two-match ban for stamping on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie, meaning James will miss England's Women's World Cup quarter-final tie against Colombia, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Thursday. James, England's top scorer at the tournament with three goals, received a red card for a bad-tempered stamp on Alozie's back in the 87th minute of Monday's game.

Soccer-High-flying Japan's title credentials to be tested against Sweden

An increasingly confident Japan's status as genuine title contenders will be tested in Friday's clash with Sweden, while Spain face the Netherlands in their bid to reach the semi-finals. Twelve years ago, 'Nadeshiko' made history by becoming the first, and so far only, Asian country to win the Women's World Cup at the 2011 tournament in Germany.

Cycling-Out of Africa, two orphans on road to fulfilling pro dream

Elite road cycling remains overwhelmingly white and largely the preserve of riders from wealthy nations so the idea of two orphans from a village in Uganda setting out to make it as pros would appear an unlikely journey. But Paul Lomuria, 21, and 18-year-old Lawrence Lorot from the village of Jinja, both members of the remarkable 1moreChild Cycling Club, are already on the long and winding road to fulfilling their dreams.

Soccer-Real goalkeeper Courtois sidelined for several months with torn ACL

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be sidelined for several months as he requires surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Thursday's training session, the LaLiga club said. The 31-year-old Belgian international left the practice field in tears and an MRI scan confirmed the ACL tear two days ahead of Real's LaLiga season debut at Athletic Bilbao.

Soccer-Saudi league set to kick off after raiding Europe's top clubs

When the new Saudi Pro League season kicks off on Friday it will herald a new dawn for football in the Gulf kingdom which has spent close to half a billion dollars luring top players and coaches from traditional European powerhouses. Last season, Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm were in the second division but the two clubs will meet in the league's opener with fans around the world tuning in to see star-studded sides that seemed like a distant dream only a year ago.

Tennis-Murray hopes instinctive Alcaraz does not ditch 'Kamikaze' approach

Andy Murray said he hopes world number one Carlos Alcaraz can follow his instincts and continue playing tennis with freedom and fearlessness, even if that approach appears a bit "kamikaze" at times. Murray predicted two years ago that the reigning U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion was destined for success, and this week the former world number one said there was more to the 20-year-old's game than his power and technical ability.

Soccer-Impossible for Man City to recreate 'once-in-a-lifetime' treble win, says Guardiola

Manchester City will not be able to scale the dizzying heights of last season's treble-winning campaign, manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday ahead of their Premier League opener against Burnley. Guardiola's side have won five of the last six Premier League titles and last season also won the FA Cup and expanded their domestic dominance to the continent as they lifted the Champions League for the first time.

Cycling-Dygert powers to world title in road time trial

American Chloe Dygert reclaimed the world title in the individual road time trial with a dominant ride over a 36.2km course ending in Stirling on Thursday. Dygert, one of the early starters, stopped the clock in 46:59.80 and was not threatened until Australia's Grace Brown put in a tremendous finish on steep cobbled climb.

Soccer-Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Kane - report

German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to the Athletic website. Bayern, who did not comment on the report, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated 100 million euros ($110.19 million).

