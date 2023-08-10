Soccer-Bournemouth sign midfielder Scott from Bristol City
Bournemouth have signed 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott from Championship side Bristol City, both clubs said on Thursday. Bournemouth did not disclose details of the transfer, but British media said the transfer fee is about 25 million pounds. City said they had paid a club record. Scott was part of the England under-19 squad who won the 2022 UEFA European Championship.
Bournemouth did not disclose details of the transfer, but British media said the transfer fee is about 25 million pounds. ($31.80 million). City said they had paid a club record.
Scott was part of the England under-19 squad who won the 2022 UEFA European Championship. He has penned a long-term deal with the Premier League side, becoming their fifth signing of the transfer window.
Bournemouth start their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham United on Saturday.
