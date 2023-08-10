Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC sign Ishan Pandita on two-year deal

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal, that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:19 IST
Ishan Pandita (Photo: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have acquired the services of Indian national team forward, Ishan Pandita. The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal, that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Pandita, who started his football career making waves in the BDCA Division A state league in Bengaluru, moved to Spain in 2014 at the age of 16. He joined the youth team of Alcobendas prior to representing youth teams having represented the youth teams La Liga Clubs UD Almeria and CD Leganes. Pandita returned to India in 2020 with FC Goa, scoring 4 goals in 11 ISL appearances – all of which came as crucial game-winning and game-tying goals. Prior to signing with the Blasters, the 25-year-old striker spent 2 years with Jamshedpur FC with whom he won the ISL Shield in 2022. To date, Pandita has made over 50 appearances and scored 10 goals across various competitions like the ISL, Super Cup, and AFC Champions League.

His impressive performances earned him a maiden National Team call-up in 2021 and he has since featured regularly for the Blue Tigers. “Ishan is someone who we believe has the ability to impact the game with his presence and physicality and change the course of any contest. The timing now is correct as we aim to compete for titles and for this, we need players with mentality and hunger like Ishan’s. He has to continue working hard and success will follow. I wish him the best of luck on the signing," Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said, according to ISL release.

“Delighted to become a part of one of the most passionate and beloved clubs in the whole of India. I am very pleased that the think tank at KBFC showed trust in my skill and ability as a player. It was a very long transfer window for me personally but I’m sure I made the right decision. I can’t wait to don the iconic yellow jersey and give it my all to the fans and the club," Ishan Pandita said. (ANI)

