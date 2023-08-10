Buchi Babu tournament is important for revival of first-class cricket in India: K Srikkanth

Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that the All-India Buchi Babu invitation cricket tournament, which is scheduled to start from August 15, is an actual stepping stone for big cricket and said that the event is important for the revival for the first-class cricket in India. Tamil Nadu Cricket Academy (TNCA) is all set to revive the Buchi Babu tournament and is hosting the 2023 edition of the invitation tournament between August 15 and September 11 at Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem and Natham.

The tournament moves out of Chennai to the districts for the very first time. The last edition of the tournament was held in the 2016-2017 domestic season. Introduction of Buchi Babu tournament cup held in Chepauk Stadium TNCA office where former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, TNCA President Ashok Ponmudi and TNCA office bearers participated.

"TNCA has moved to a different zone. In Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) a maximum number of players are from TN. In Buchi Babu is the actual stepping stone into big cricket. I played in the Buchi Babu tournament in 1978 and hope the selection process is still the same now. The boys should move on to one to next step. Buchi Babu is a non-first-class tournament and everybody wants to do good in this tournament and get recognised. Many cricketers started from Buchi Babu. If you do well in Buchi Babu you get a straightaway to the Indian level. The revival of Buchi Babu is important for the revival of the first-class in India. TN has great talent and it should dominate India cricket," K Srikkanth said. For the first time, the tournament is conducted in a four-day format which would be a perfect preparation for the oncoming season.

Ten state teams have been invited to compete in the prize money tournament from different parts of the country along with two local outfits - TNCA President's XI and TNCA XI. The 12 teams have been divided into four groups with three teams each. The top teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. (ANI)

