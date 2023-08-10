Left Menu

Soccer-Brazilian defender Ibanez joins Al-Ahli from Roma

Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has joined Al-Ahli from AS Roma on a four-year deal, the Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday. The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Roma from Atlanta on a permanent deal in 2021. Ibanez scored three goals in 48 games for Jose Mourinho's team last season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:44 IST
Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has joined Al-Ahli from AS Roma on a four-year deal, the Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday. The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Roma from Atlanta on a permanent deal in 2021.

Ibanez scored three goals in 48 games for Jose Mourinho's team last season. "Welcome to Al-Ahli, Roger!" Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Al-Ahli have named Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal, after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach. Ibanez becomes the latest addition to Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin and Franck Kessie.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

