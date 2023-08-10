Cycling-Geoghegan Hart to leave Ineos Grenadiers for Lidl-Trek

Former Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart will join Lidl-Trek from Ineos Grenadiers on a three-year deal starting next season, the American team announced on Thursday. The 28-year-old Briton, who won the Giro in 2020, is currently recovering from a hip injury sustained in this year's race after a heavy crash on stage 11.

"After seven years within the same organisation there are many different emotions to approaching a new challenge in 2024," Geoghegan Hart said. "I'm really looking forward to this new chapter in my career come 2024. I'm incredibly motivated to get back to that feeling and place, and I believe that Lidl-Trek will be a brilliant place for me to do so."

Geoghegan Hart also claimed overall victory in the Tour of the Alps in April. "Tao Geoghegan Hart's dedication and resilience epitomize the spirit of Lidl-Trek," General Manager Luca Guercilena said.

"His journey serves as a testament to the power of determination, and we are excited to welcome him to our team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)