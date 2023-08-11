Soccer-Napoli sign Sweden midfielder Cajuste from Reims
Cajuste made his Sweden debut in a 2-0 friendly defeat by Denmark in November 2020 and has 15 caps. He was included in Sweden's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, which was delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Italian champions Napoli have signed Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, both clubs said on Thursday. No financial details were given but Italian media reported that Napoli paid 12 million euros ($13.19 million) for the 24-year-old.
Cajuste arrived at Reims in January 2022 following 3-1/2 years with Danish side Midtjylland, where he won the league title in 2020. Cajuste made his Sweden debut in a 2-0 friendly defeat by Denmark in November 2020 and has 15 caps.
He was included in Sweden's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, which was delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.9098 euros)
