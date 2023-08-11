Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open

The 28-year-old had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round in June. Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car and pulled out of Wimbledon with wrist issues.

Updated: 11-08-2023 01:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 01:19 IST
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday as the Australian continues to recover from ankle and wrist injuries that have limited him to one tournament this season. The 28-year-old had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round in June.

Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car and pulled out of Wimbledon with wrist issues. Germany Jan-Lennard Struff has also withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the USTA said.

Due to the withdrawals Argentine's Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman move into the main draw. The season's final grand slam runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.

