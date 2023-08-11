FACTBOX-Soccer-Saudi transfers this summer

Left Menu

Saudi clubs have spent nearly 450 million euros in the close season signing players with a new Saudi Pro League season kicking off on Friday. Following are the main clubs' recent large purchases:

Al-Ittihad (manager: Nuno Espirito Santo since 2022) N'Golo Kante from Chelsea. (free)

Karim Benzema from Real Madrid. (free) Jota from Celtic. (25 million pounds)

Fabinho from Liverpool. (40 million pounds) Al-Ahli (manager: Matthias Jaissle since 2023)

Edouard Mendy from Chelsea. (16 million pounds) Roberto Firmino from Liverpool. (free)

Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City. (35 million euros) Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. (27.2 million euros)

Franck Kessie from Barcelona. (12.5 million euros) Roger Ibanez from AS Roma. (28.5 million euros)

Al-Nassr (manager: Luis Castro since 2023) Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. (18 million euros)

Alex Telles from Manchester United. (6 million pounds) Seko Fofana from RC Lens. (25 million euros)

Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. (40 million euros) Al-Hilal (manager: Jorge Jesus since 2023)

Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. (17 million pounds) Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (55 million euros)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. (40 million euros) Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg. (60 million euros)

Al-Ettifaq (manager: Steven Gerrard since 2023) Moussa Dembele from Olympique Lyonnais. (free)

Jack Hendry from Club Brugge. (6.9 million euros) Jordan Henderson from Liverpool. (12 million pounds)

