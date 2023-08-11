Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruud stunned, Raonic falls at Canadian Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina battled back from a third set deficit on Thursday to beat Casper Ruud 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(4) and deny the third seed a place in the Canadian Open quarter-finals. Ruud was two points away from victory at 5-3 30-0 in Toronto before Davidovich Fokina served his way out of trouble.

MLB roundup: Michael Lorenzen tosses no-hitter in home debut for Phillies

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history in their 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Lorenzen, acquired from the Detroit Tigers before the trade deadline, struck out five and walked four while throwing a career-high 124 pitches. Lorenzen is 7-7 overall and 2-0 with the Phillies.

Golf-American Ewing leads Women's British Open by one shot

American Ally Ewing carded a 68 in the first round of the Women's British Open to finish at four-under for a one-shot lead at the Walton Heath Golf Club on Thursday. Ewing was part of a six-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into the final three holes but eagled the 16th to move clear of Lee Jeong-eun, Emily Pedersen, Perrine Delacour, Jaravee Boonchant and Amy Yang.

Soccer-England's James gets two-match ban for stamp and red card v Nigeria

Lauren James has been handed a two-match ban for stamping on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie, meaning James will miss England's Women's World Cup quarter-final tie against Colombia, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Thursday. James, England's top scorer at the tournament with three goals, received a red card for a bad-tempered stamp on Alozie's back in the 87th minute of Monday's game.

Soccer-High-flying Japan's title credentials to be tested against Sweden

An increasingly confident Japan's status as genuine title contenders will be tested in Friday's clash with Sweden, while Spain face the Netherlands in their bid to reach the semi-finals. Twelve years ago, 'Nadeshiko' made history by becoming the first, and so far only, Asian country to win the Women's World Cup at the 2011 tournament in Germany.

Soccer-Saudi league set to kick off after raiding Europe's top clubs

When the new Saudi Pro League season kicks off on Friday it will herald a new dawn for football in the Gulf kingdom which has spent close to half a billion dollars luring top players and coaches from traditional European powerhouses. Last season, Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm were in the second division but the two clubs will meet in the league's opener with fans around the world tuning in to see star-studded sides that seemed like a distant dream only a year ago.

Soccer-Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet again left the competition behind as the five-time Ballon D'Or winner was named Instagram's top earner for the third year in a row. Ronaldo, who in July was ranked as the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes for the first time since 2017 following his move to Saudi Arabia, has now topped the 2023 Instagram Rich List, a global marker of online influence.

Cycling-Dygert powers to world title in road time trial

American Chloe Dygert reclaimed the world title in the individual road time trial with a dominant ride over a 36.2km course ending in Stirling on Thursday. Dygert, one of the early starters, stopped the clock in 46:59.80 and was not threatened until Australia's Grace Brown put in a tremendous finish on a steep cobbled climb.

Tennis-Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday as the Australian continues to recover from ankle and wrist injuries that have limited him to one tournament this season. The 28-year-old had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round in June.

Soccer-Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Kane - report

German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to the Athletic website. Bayern, who did not comment on the report, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated 100 million euros ($110.19 million).

