Ambati Rayudu signs up for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL

Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu could become the second player from the country to participate in the Caribbean Premier League CPL after joining St Kitts Nevis Patriots. Rayudu, who played for CSK in IPL 2023, has signed up for the St Kitts Nevis Patriots side as their marquee player, ESPNcricinfo reported.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu could become the second player from the country to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after joining St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Rayudu, who played for CSK in IPL 2023, has signed up for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots side as their marquee player, ESPNcricinfo reported. After the IPL, the 37-year-old was revealed as the one of the signings for CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings for the Major Cricket League in the USA. However, Rayudu decided against participating in the MLC after the Indian cricket board announced it was mulling over a cooling-off period policy for players to prevent them from taking part in overseas leagues soon after their retirement. However, the BCCI is yet to take a call on the matter. If he gets a game, Rayudu would become the second Indian player after Pravin Tambe to play in the CPL.

