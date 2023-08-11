Sangram Singh will be face of WPWH

Left Menu

This new venture has aimed to provide wrestlers Indian world a platform where they can showcase their talent and learn from big International players coaches experiences which will help them in grabbing NationalInternational medal in competition.

India and worldwide. Wrestling has a long and rich history in India back thousands of years. Wrestling, or kushti, has been a popular sport in India since ancient times and is deeply rooted in the country's culture and traditions. Still today, wrestling remains a popular sport in India, with many young wrestlers training in akhadas and competing in local, national, and international competitions. But there are certain challenges before the young players who has not got enough opportunity in participating National/International events. These players also face resources crunch to meet their regular diet and peruse the sports with full enthusiasm. This new venture has aimed to provide wrestlers ( Indian & world) a platform where they can showcase their talent and learn from big International players & coaches experiences which will help them in grabbing National/International medal in competition. Ultimately this venture aims to support thousands of athlete family and support the youth who are in sports are elsewhere. WPWH has made sh. Sangram Singh; a renowned name in the wrestling community as his Face for promoting this venture in India and world wide. Sangram Singh has a great attitude, passion, expertise, and extensive experience of wrestling, his efforts surely will take this venture to a new heights.

This venture endeavour to spread this game worldwide in coming year along with ensuring the fitness of our Nation peoples as well as world. So that this world can be more happier & healthier.

