Soccer-Kane transfer not yet done but Bayern working hard on 'big deal'-Tuchel

The England captain has agreed to move to Bayern and is expected to arrive in Munich later today to finalise the deal expected to cost 100 million euros, a Bundesliga record. "We are working with full pressure on this deal," Tuchel said.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 17:14 IST
England captain Harry Kane Image Credit: ANI
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not yet completed his move to Bayern Munich but the German champions are working hard to finalise the deal, said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday. The England captain has agreed to move to Bayern and is expected to arrive in Munich later today to finalise the deal expected to cost 100 million euros, a Bundesliga record.

"We are working with full pressure on this deal," Tuchel said. "We can confirm this but as we speak there is no agreement yet and if there is no agreement yet then the coach cannot talk about someone who is not their player." "I understand there are a lot of ifs and whens. All options are open. The first is to have him as a player and at the moment he is not yet that."

"This is a big deal. We are trying to take the England captain away from the Premier League," Tuchel said. Bayern kick off their season on Saturday with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga starts next week with Bayern facing Werder Bremen on Aug. 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

