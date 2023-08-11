Left Menu

Pakistan board cautions fast bowler Dahani for his tweets after Asia Cup exclusion

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:04 IST
Pakistan's young fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was verbally cautioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for his tweet after he was not considered for the one-day series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup.

Dahani somehwt sarcastically tweeted soon after the Pakistan squads were announced that it seems like chief selector Inzamam ul Haq and the media do not know that he is also a Pakistani bowler.

''Seems they don't know I am a Pakistani bowler and no one in the press conference even asked him (Inzamam) about my selection,'' Dahani wrote.

The young bowler soon got a call from the PCB high-ups and was rapped for going public with such controversial comments.

Dahani, one of the few players to make the international level from the interior of the southern Sindh province, apparently quickly realised his blunder and has now deleted the tweet.

