Sports News Roundup: Texans score 20 straight points to upend Patriots; Matildas embrace pressure as France quarter-final looms and more

Soccer-United striker Hojlund unavailable for opener - Ten Hag

Manchester United's big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait for his Old Trafford debut after being ruled out of their opening Premier League game, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday. The 20-year-old Danish striker, who was signed from Atalanta for a reported 72 million pounds ($91.33 million), is struggling with a stress fracture of the back.

Soccer-West Ham closing in on Ward-Prowse, Maguire deals - Moyes

West Ham United have had a bid for defender Harry Maguire accepted by Manchester United while Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has undergone a medical with the London club, manager David Moyes said on Friday. Reports in British media this week said West Ham had agreed deals worth around 30 million pounds ($38.09 million) each for both England internationals.

Soccer-Matildas embrace pressure as France quarter-final looms

France will look to take advantage of the pressure on Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia as home expectations soar before Saturday's quarter-final showdown in Brisbane, while European champions England take on Colombia in Sydney. Apart from the United States, who won the 1999 tournament and reached the semi-finals four years later on home soil, no other host nation has lifted the trophy or even made it past the quarter-finals.

US lawmakers call on FIFA to recognize exiled Afghanistan women's soccer team

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers called on FIFA to recognize the exiled Afghanistan women's soccer team, in a letter sent to the sport's international governing body on Friday. The team has been playing in exile in Australia since the Taliban took control of the Afghan government in August 2021, causing many prominent women to flee the country for fear of persecution.

Soccer-Paralluelo's extra time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis

Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Friday and into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time. The 19-year-old Barcelona winger broke the 1-1 deadlock when she latched onto a through ball, turned a Dutch defender inside and out and unleashed a shot that clanged off the post into the net.

NFL roundup: Texans score 20 straight points to upend Patriots

Davis Mills and Case Keenum each threw a touchdown pass while the Houston Texans held the New England Patriots to 180 total yards in a 20-9 preseason victory on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. After Jalen Mills intercepted rookie C.J. Stroud's pass on the game's first possession, Nick Folk got the Patriots on the board first with a 44-yard field goal.

Soccer-Tottenham's Kane agrees to move to Bayern after clubs' deal-report

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has agreed to move to German champions Bayern Munich after the two clubs reached a preliminary deal for his transfer, Germany's Bild newspaper said on Friday. Should it be completed, Kane's move would be the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga history with an expected fee of about 100 million euros.

Soccer-Sweden hold off Japan fightback to reach Women's World Cup semis

Sweden held off a late Japan fightback to reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the fifth time with a 2-1 win at Eden Park on Friday, leaving the tournament without a former winner in the last four. Five days after ousting four-time champions the United States in the last 16, the Swedes dominated the 2011 title winners for most of the evening to set up a semi-final against Spain at the same stadium on Tuesday.

Soccer-Swede Andersson shows sporting side by comforting Japan's Hamano

Pictures of Sweden fullback Jonna Andersson taking time out from celebrating her side's 2-1 World Cup quarter-final victory over Japan to comfort Maika Hamano have spread quickly online as the pair's club connections became a talking point. Hamano plays for Andersson's former club Chelsea, but the 19-year-old Japanese forward has spent the current season at the Swede's current club Hammarby in Stockholm.

Soccer-Postecoglou says Kane told him on day one that he wanted out

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur imminently with the club planning for a future without the England captain, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday. The club's record goalscorer Kane, 30, was set for a Bundesliga record 100 million euro ($109.78 million) deal with Bayern Munich.

