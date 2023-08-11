PCB announce team management for the Afghanistan series, ACC Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed the support staff of the Pakistan men's team for the forthcoming three One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 and ACC Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. PCB released an official statement to announce the team management for the Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup will kick off on August 30, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to lock horns in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle. Co-host Pakistan were the first team to announce their squad and Babar Azam's side are placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal.

Earlier in the day, PCB released details about the ticket sales for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023. The tickets will go on sale from Saturday, August 12. Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men's team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi. (ANI)

