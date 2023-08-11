Left Menu

Soccer-Defender Lukeba moves to Leipzig from Lyon

French defender Castello Lukeba has joined RB Leipzig from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Friday. "This is a great place for young players to develop at the highest level, as a number of French players have already proven in the past." Leipzig start their season on Saturday in the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:48 IST
French defender Castello Lukeba has joined RB Leipzig from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Friday. Leipzig will pay 34 million euros ($37.21 million), including bonuses, for the under-21 France international.

"RB Leipzig stands for a particular style of football and for a constant upward journey," the 20-year-old said in a statement. "This is a great place for young players to develop at the highest level, as a number of French players have already proven in the past."

Leipzig start their season on Saturday in the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich. 

