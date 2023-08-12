Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-United striker Hojlund unavailable for opener - Ten Hag

Manchester United's big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait for his Old Trafford debut after being ruled out of their opening Premier League game, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday. The 20-year-old Danish striker, who was signed from Atalanta for a reported 72 million pounds ($91.33 million), is struggling with a stress fracture of the back.

Tennis-Samsonova upsets Sabalenka, Pegula holds off Gauff at Canadian Open

Misfiring world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the Canadian Open on Friday, falling 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 to Liudmila Samsonova in the last 16, while top American Jessica Pegula held off compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2 5-7 7-5 to reach the semi-finals. Sabalenka, who arrived in Montreal with a chance to claim the number one spot from Iga Swiatek, showed plenty of fight in the nearly three-hour centre court battle but won only two of 13 break points while making 11 double faults, many at key moments.

Soccer-West Ham closing in on Ward-Prowse, Maguire deals - Moyes

West Ham United have had a bid for defender Harry Maguire accepted by Manchester United while Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has undergone a medical with the London club, manager David Moyes said on Friday. Reports in British media this week said West Ham had agreed deals worth around 30 million pounds ($38.09 million) each for both England internationals.

Soccer-Haaland back in the groove with double as Man City win at Burnley

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wasted no time opening his account for the new Premier League season with two goals as the champions began their title defence with a 3-0 stroll against promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday. Haaland, who bagged a Premier League season-record 36 goals and a total of 52 in all competitions for treble winners City last season, slotted his side in front after four minutes.

US lawmakers call on FIFA to recognize exiled Afghanistan women's soccer team

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers called on FIFA to recognize the exiled Afghanistan women's soccer team, in a letter sent to the sport's international governing body on Friday. The team has been playing in exile in Australia since the Taliban took control of the Afghan government in August 2021, causing many prominent women to flee the country for fear of persecution.

Soccer-Man City win at Burnley marred by injury to De Bruyne

Champions Manchester City suffered an injury blow as captain Kevin de Bruyne hobbled off early on in their 3-0 win at Burnley in their opening Premier League game of the season on Friday. Erling Haaland's first-half double put City on course for a comfortable win but coach Pep Guardiola's satisfaction at a solid start was tempered by the injury to his Belgian playmaker.

Tennis-De Minaur shocks Medvedev to reach semis in Toronto

Alex de Minaur pulled off a gritty 7-6(7) 7-5 upset of second seed Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Open on Friday to reach his first semi-final at a Masters 1000 event where he will face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The speedy Australian fell 5-2 behind in the opener and had to fend off three set points before clinching the first set against the 2021 champion in Toronto.

Athletics-Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone to miss worlds due to knee issue

American 400 metres hurdles Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said on Friday that she will miss the World Championships due to a "minor knee issue", with the global showcase set to begin in Budapest next week. The 24-year-old was among the biggest names expected to compete and was entered in the 400 metres flat, breaking into new territory after she shattered her own world record to win gold in the hurdles last year in Eugene.

Golf-American Ewing extends Women's British Open lead as holder Buhai misses cut

American Ally Ewing extended her lead at the Women's British Open to five shots with a second round 66, while holder Ashleigh Buhai missed the cut after shooting a 73 at Walton Heath Golf Club on Friday. Ewing had seven birdies with the only blemish coming with a bogey on the final hole as she moved to 10-under.

Soccer-Sweden hold off Japan fightback to reach Women's World Cup semis

Sweden held off a late Japan fightback to reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the fifth time with a 2-1 win at Eden Park on Friday, leaving the tournament without a former winner in the last four. Five days after ousting four-time champions the United States in the last 16, the Swedes dominated the 2011 title winners for most of the evening to set up a semi-final against Spain at the same stadium on Tuesday.

