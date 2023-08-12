Left Menu

Opener Tanzid Hasan named to Bangladesh team for Asia Cup cricket

Opener Tanzid Hasan received his first call-up to the national team as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Saturday.He will be considered along with Mohammad Naim as one of the two opening spots vacated by Tamim Iqbal after Tamim was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back njury.Tanzid has been brilliant in the last couple of years and has played tremendously well in the recently concluded Emerging Asia Cup, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

Updated: 12-08-2023 12:44 IST
Opener Tanzid Hasan named to Bangladesh team for Asia Cup cricket
Opener Tanzid Hasan received his first call-up to the national team as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Saturday.

He will be considered along with Mohammad Naim as one of the two opening spots vacated by Tamim Iqbal after Tamim was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back njury.

“Tanzid has been brilliant in the last couple of years and has played tremendously well in the recently concluded Emerging Asia Cup,” BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. “He is an attacking opener and could put up runs briskly. We have high hopes on him.” Veteran Mahmudullah, who was dropped after the ODI series against England in March, continued to be overlooked despite being called into the fitness camp.

“There was long discussion regarding Mahmudullah,” Abdein said. “Team management has given a future plan. So considering all the factors, we have to exclude Mahmudullah.” The Asia Cup starts on Aug. 30. Bangladesh, drawn in Group B, will play its first match against co-host Sri Lanka on Aug. 31 at Kandy and take on Afghanistan in the second game on Sept. 3 at Lahore, Pakistan.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh. Standby: Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

