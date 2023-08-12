Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham - club

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday. Bayern said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs. It is the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Bundesliga club.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 13:35 IST
It is the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Bundesliga club. The previous record was the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

