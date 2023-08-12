Harry Kane signs deal with German giants Bayern Munich 

German football giants Bayern Munich announced on Saturday the signing of England striker Harry Kane, with the footballer agreeing to a deal with the club till June 2027. He will wear the number nine jersey for the German club.

"FC Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old England striker has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club," said a statement from the club on Saturday. FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer said: "Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We are very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance - my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations at FC Bayern, led by our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga." FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "It has been a long process, but now we are all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect. Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club's DNA in terms of both football and character. World-class centre-forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we are convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can look forward to one of the best goalscorers of our time."

Harry also expressed his happiness at joining the club, which he said is defined by its winning mentality. "I am very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I have always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here," he said.

Kane's career started at the London club Ridgeway Rovers as a youth from 1999-2001. Via the Arsenal and Watford youth sections, he joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2009. He represented the club at all junior age group levels up to U18 and signed his first professional contract in July 2010. For Tottenham, he has played 435 competitive games and scored 280 goals, which makes him the club's record goalscorer. In years 2016, 2017 and 2021, Kane was the Premier League's top scorer. He has the second-highest goals in league history after Alan Shearer.

He also leads England at the international level and has 58 goals in 84 full internationals so far, making him his country's leading goalscorer. He was the top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with six goals. Kane posted a farewell message on social media, saying as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I am sad to be leaving the club I have spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man. There have been so many great moments and special memories that I will cherish forever. And mostly thank you to you the Tottenham fans. From the moment I have been playing I have been one of your own and I have given everything I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories that will hopefully last forever," he said. "I felt this was the time to leave. I did not want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk. I think it is important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies."

"I wish Ange (Ange Postecoglou, the coach) and the boys all the very best of luck. Obviously, I will be watching from a fan's point of view now and I really hope the team can be successful." "This is a message to all you fans around the world, every single Tottenham fan has supported and been with me throughout my journey. I and my family will cherish it forever. We'll never forget all the moments we have had together so thank you. I will be watching the season. Good luck to Tottenham and the whole club. It is not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future. Thank you and see you soon," he concluded. (ANI)

