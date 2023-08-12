Left Menu

Britain's Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity polo game

Proceeds from the match will go to Prince Harry's Sentebale foundation, co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which supports young people living with HIV and AIDS in Africa. The prince last visited Singapore in 2017, when he played polo to raise funds for the same charity.

A smiling Prince Harry saddled up for a charity game of polo in Singapore on Saturday. The Duke of Sussex's team Royal Salute Sentebale took on the Singapore Polo Club, with Argentinian polo legend and close friend of Harry's, Nacho Figueras, turning out for the home side at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

The match ended in a 7-7 tie, with the trophy shared by both teams. Proceeds from the match will go to Prince Harry's Sentebale foundation, co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which supports young people living with HIV and AIDS in Africa.

The prince last visited Singapore in 2017, when he played polo to raise funds for the same charity.

