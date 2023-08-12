Soccer-Dortmund crush fourth-tier TSV Mainz to move into German Cup round two

Left Menu

Forward Sebastien Haller scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past fourth tier club TSV Schott Mainz 6-1 on Saturday in the German Cup first round to make a winning start to their domestic season.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Forward Sebastien Haller scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past fourth tier club TSV Schott Mainz 6-1 on Saturday in the German Cup first round to make a winning start to their domestic season. Dortmund, who last season missed out on claiming the Bundesliga title only by failing to win their final match, enjoyed a fine start and were never troubled by their opponents.

The visitors, with 11,000 fans having travelled to Mainz, quickly carved out a two-goal lead with Ivory Coast forward Haller's darting header in the 22nd minute and Julian Brandt's finish from a Donyell Malen assist two minutes later. The hosts reduced the deficit in the 34th before Haller weaved past three defenders to slot in his second goal just a minute later.

Dortmund struck again on the hour with Marcel Sabitzer drilling in after a superb solo effort from Marco Reus in the 57th, and Malen thundered in their fifth in the 79th after a quick passing combination. Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko made it half a dozen with five minutes left to complete the rout ahead of Dortmund's Bundesliga start against Cologne next week.

