Soccer-Australia edge France in penalty drama to reach first Women's World Cup semi

Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the last four of the Women's World Cup for the first time after their quarter-final finished deadlocked at 0-0 following extra time on Saturday. Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved three French penalties and missed one herself in the shootout but it was teenager Vicki Becho hitting the post with the 12th spot-kick that opened the door for the hosts.

Soccer-Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham on four-year deal

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German club said on Saturday. Bayern, who kick off their season later on Saturday in the Super Cup against RB Leipzig, said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

MLB roundup: Wander Franco's walk-off HR caps Rays' wild win

Wander Franco led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a 411-foot home run to right to give the Tampa Bay Rays a wild 9-8 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Franco jumped all over a 1-1 slider from Cleveland's Nick Sandlin (5-5) to smack his 17th homer of the season. Franco had three RBIs and Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer for the Rays, who blew a three-run, ninth-inning lead before Franco's heroics.

Soccer-Russo's second-half goal lifts England into World Cup semi-finals

Alessia Russo's second-half goal lifted England to a thrilling 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia on Saturday and into the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the third consecutive time. Lauren Hemp also scored for the European champions, who now face hosts Australia on Wednesday in Sydney for a place in their first World Cup final.

Tennis-Alcaraz stunned by Paul in Toronto quarters

Carlos Alcaraz's U.S Open preparations suffered a setback on Friday as the world number one fell to American Tommy Paul 6-3 4-6 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. For the third consecutive match, the Spaniard got off to a sluggish start on the hard courts in Toronto, falling behind early and double faulting to hand Paul the first set.

Soccer-Mbappe, Neymar and Verratti left out of PSG squad for season opener

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti have been left out of the Paris St Germain squad for Saturday's season-opening home match against Lorient, with the trio's future in the French capital looking uncertain. Relations between Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions have been tense since the forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

NFL roundup: Kenny Pickett, Steelers top Baker Mayfield, Bucs

Kenny Pickett connected with George Pickens for an early touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers played four quarterbacks en route to a 27-17 win in their preseason opener over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night. Pickett finished the game 6-of-7 passing for 70 yards, including his 33-yard scoring strike to Pickens. Mason Rudolph later added a 67-yard touchdown throw to Calvin Austin III, and Tanner Morgan and Mitch Trubisky also saw time at quarterback.

Soccer-Kane leaves Spurs and Premier League behind in search of glory

Harry Kane was once seen as a "one-season wonder" when he burst onto the scene for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 but as the England captain leaves to ply his trade abroad for the first time in his career, the Premier League bids goodbye to one of its greatest. Kane signed a four-year contract with Bayern Munich on Saturday in a deal reportedly worth 100 million euros ($109.44 million), leaving boyhood club Spurs after a protracted transfer saga.

Tennis-Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Toronto

Carlos Alcaraz said he needs to have more confidence in his game following Friday's surprise defeat by American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open, and the world number one is hoping to iron out any issues in Cincinnati next week. Wimbledon champion Alcaraz made a slow start for the third straight match in Toronto and fell to a 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat - his first since the French Open semi-finals in June - with the loss a blow to his preparations ahead of the U.S. Open.

Soccer-Edouard scores as Palace spoil Sheffield's Premier League return

A second-half strike from Odsonne Edouard was enough to earn Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, giving the hosts an unhappy return to the Premier League after a two-year absence. United started brightly and almost took the lead in the ninth minute through William Osula's long-range effort, but Palace grew into the game and broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when Edouard turned Jordan Ayew's cross into the net.

