Pedro scores as Brighton begins season with 4-1 win over Premier League newcomer Luton

PTI | Brighton | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:55 IST
Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra scored on their debut as Brighton shrugged off Moises Caicedo's ongoing transfer saga by beating Premier League newcomer Luton 4-1 in their season opener on Saturday.

Pedro, the club's record signing, doubled Brighton's lead following Solly March's first-half opener by converting a 71st-minute penalty after being brought down by Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

Carlton Morris slotted home from the spot at the other end following Lewis Dunk's handball to set up a tense finale but Adingra capitalized on a big error from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to make it 3-1 before fellow substitute Evan Ferguson added the fourth in injury time.

Brighton's offseason has been dominated by speculation about Caicedo, with the club this week accepting what would be a record fee for a transfer in Britain of around 110 million pounds ($140 million) from Liverpool for the star midfielder.

However, the deal has yet to be completed, with reports saying Caicedo is intent on joining Chelsea instead.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international was absent from the Amex Stadium as Brighton started its first season that will feature European soccer.

Luton is back in the top flight for the first time since being relegated from the old First Division in 1992, and was outplayed for most of the match. Its defeat could have been even bigger had Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Ferguson not all struck the woodwork.

