Hockey final win shows players' tireless dedication, rigorous training: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Indian mens hockey team on its spectacular win in the Asian Championship, saying it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of the players.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 23:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Indian men's hockey team on its spectacular win in the Asian Championship, saying it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of the players. India fought back from two goals down to pull off a thrilling 4-3 win over a spirited Malaysia in the final to claim their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. ''Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India's 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players,'' Modi posted on X.

He added, ''Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

