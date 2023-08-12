Left Menu

Rugby-England captain Farrell red-carded, faces possible World Cup opener ban

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 23:53 IST
Rugby-England captain Farrell red-carded, faces possible World Cup opener ban
England captain Owen Farrell was shown a red card - via the new "bunker review system" - for a dangerous shoulder hit on Wales forward Taine Basham on Saturday and faces a ban that could rule him out of their opening World Cup game against Argentina.

Farrell was initially shown a yellow but it was "upgraded" to red after the TMO ruled the tackle showed a high degree of danger.

England have two more warm-up games, against Ireland and Fiji, but Farrell now faces a real threat of receiving a three-game ban.

