Left Menu

Rugby-England beat Wales 19-17 but suffer Farrell red card

England fought back to edge Wales 19-17 in a World Cup warm up full of incident, injury and yellow cards - and notably a red card for captain Owen Farrell that could see him suspended for their opening game of the tournament in France next month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 00:08 IST
Rugby-England beat Wales 19-17 but suffer Farrell red card
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England fought back to edge Wales 19-17 in a World Cup warm up full of incident, injury and yellow cards - and notably a red card for captain Owen Farrell that could see him suspended for their opening game of the tournament in France next month. England led 6-0 at halftime through two Farrell penalties but a dull game at Twickenham then burst into life in the second half amid a flurry of sin-binnings.

Wales were awarded a penalty try after a tackle in the air that saw Freddie Steward yellow-carded and England were soon down to 13 with Ellis Genge and Farrell joining him. Farrell's yellow for a shoulder to the face of Taine Basham was then upgraded to red. With only two warm ups remaining he faces a strong possibility of missing the key World Cup opening game against Argentina.

Wales went further ahead with a Tomos Williams try but England's 13 men then shoved Maro Itoje over the line to get the crowd going. Replacement George Ford converted then kicked the decisive penalty four minutes from the end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023